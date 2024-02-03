Woman accused of causing head-on crash while under the influence charged

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of causing a crash that injured three people has been formally charged.

Brittany Stewart, 23, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Stewart drove left of center and hit another vehicle head-on.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

Three people inside that car were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Stewart also allegedly tested positive for drugs and her driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

She is not in custody.

Stewart is set to be arraigned on Feb. 15.

