‘Alarming;’ Several cars broken into at Ohio apartment complexes

COLUMBUS — Several people woke this weekend to a rash of car break-ins at Ohio apartment complexes.

Columbus police took at least ten reports of break-ins at the Lusso Apartment in Italian Village and the Station 324 apartments, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Officers found several damaged cars.

“I just think that of course instances like this are alarming,” Amanda told WBNS. “It definitely shakes your sense of security.”

She must pay a $500 bill to repair her windows.

Amanda said thieves stole some old credit cards and paperwork. She also told WBNS that she parked under a light and kept her doors locked.

“I definitely did what I think every civilian could do, which is keep your car locked and make sure no valuable belongings are in the car,” she said.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

