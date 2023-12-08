Woman punished for throwing bowl of hot food at Ohio fast food worker

PARMA — A woman has learned her punishment after throwing a bowl of hot food at an Ohio fast food worker.

Cellphone video shows Rosemary Hayne, 39, throwing the food in the face of a 17-year-old Chipotle worker in Parma.

She pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced last week.

The judge gave her a choice of a 90-day jail sentence or 30 days in jail with 60 days of working in a fast-food job.

Hayne chose the lighter sentence.

The court will need to approve the job and she will need to work 20 hours a week.

Hayne also must pay a $250 fine and serve two years’ probation.

The judge says that he’s never handed down a sentence like this before.

