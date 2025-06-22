Woman, Man arrested as part of ongoing shooting investigation in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A man and a woman were arrested as part of an ongoing shooting investigation in Middletown.

On Friday, June 20, around 7:34 p.m., officers with both the Middletown Police Department and the Kettering Police Department arrested 28-year-old Dyshonna T. Goins.

Goins was arrested for one count of Felonious Assault.

On Saturday, June 21st, Middletown police officers arrested 51-year-old Jerome Collier of Hamilton for one count of Murder.

Collier is being charged in the shooting death of Jessie James Jones, according to a social media post from the Middletown Police Department.

Goins and Collier were both taken into custody without incident and were booked into the Middletown City Jail.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place in Middletown in the early morning hours of June 16, according to the post.

