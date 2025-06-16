Officers investigating reported shooting in Butler County, police say

MIDDLETOWN — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in Butler County early Monday.
Middletown Police officers responded at 2:46 a.m. to the 1200 block of Elliott Drive on initial reports of a shooting, according to Cincinnati TV station, WLWT-TV.
Officers set out evidence markers around a car in front of a bar where two people were reportedly shot, Fox 19 reports.
The area was surrounded by crime scene tape.
The shooting remains under investigation.
We will update this story.
