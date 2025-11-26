Woman injured, 2 dogs dead, after Ohio dog attack

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman is recovering after she and her two dogs were attacked on Sunday. The two dogs suffered fatal injuries.

First responders were called to Hiawatha Street and Weldon Avenue around noon, according to our news partners, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Rena Chaney said she was walking her two dogs, Teeni and Baby, in the alley, when a dog jumped over the fence and attacked.

“He immediately went to Baby and started chewing on her and biting her. And then he went to Teeni,” said Chaney.

The dog then turned on Chaney and started attacking her.

“It went so fast, and I couldn’t do anything, and I screamed and screamed and screamed just for somebody to help me,” Chaney said.

The dog’s owner called for him, which stopped the attack. Neighbors, including Chaney’s friend Vicki Small, came out to help.

“I was like beside myself. I’m like my friend is hysterically screaming and crying, and then as I look around, and I see dead Teeni and Baby hunkered down in the grass,” said Small.

Franklin County Department of Animal Care and Control responded to the scene, said Erin Hamill, marketing and community relations manager.

In the statement, Hamill said Chaney was treated for dog bite-related injuries, and her two dogs suffered fatal injuries.

Hamil said the investigation is still ongoing, and charges are expected to be filed.

The attacking dog is still in its owner’s home at this time.

“I don’t really know what my next steps are, but I do want justice for my pets,” said Chaney.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group