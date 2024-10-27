Woman formally charged in OVI, hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt bicyclist

GREENE COUNTY — A woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man has been formally charged.
Brittany Duncan, 36, was indicted on one felony count each of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.
An online crash report indicated she tested positive for benzodiazepines, opiates, and other drugs.
Duncan was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on Old Yellow Springs Road on March 2 when she drove off the side of the road near Butternut Drive.
When she pulled back onto the road, she hit a Gray Mongoose motorcycle in front of her, the report said.
Duncan also reportedly left the scene.
The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Centerville man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Online jail records indicate that Duncan was arrested on Tuesday in Fairborn. She is being held on $75,000 bail.
Her trial date has been set for January 6, 2025.
