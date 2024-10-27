Woman formally charged in OVI, hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt bicyclist

GREENE COUNTY — A woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brittany Duncan, 36, was indicted on one felony count each of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

An online crash report indicated she tested positive for benzodiazepines, opiates, and other drugs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Duncan was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on Old Yellow Springs Road on March 2 when she drove off the side of the road near Butternut Drive.

When she pulled back onto the road, she hit a Gray Mongoose motorcycle in front of her, the report said.

Duncan also reportedly left the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Centerville man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Online jail records indicate that Duncan was arrested on Tuesday in Fairborn. She is being held on $75,000 bail.

Her trial date has been set for January 6, 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



