Woman dies after Polaris Slingshot overturns in in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A woman is dead after a vehicle went off the side of the road and overturned Monday in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a crash detection alert from an iPhone at 2:45 a.m.

The call was mapped to the 3100 block of County Road 29. Deputies and medics were dispatched, according to a spokesperson.

A Springfield man was driving a Polaris Slingshot on Country Road 29 when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the side of the road, and crashed into a tree line.

The vehicle overturned and ended up on its top.

Medics transported the driver and a woman passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

Brittnie Whetsel, 32, passed away Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver remains in the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as possible factors to the crash.

