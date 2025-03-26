Woman dead after shooting near Family Dollar

DAYTON — A woman is dead after a shooting near a Family Dollar in Dayton on Tuesday evening.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Dayton police and medics were called to 645 Troy Street on reports of a shooting at approximately 9:03 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot in an alley between two apartments and began to provide first aid.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

