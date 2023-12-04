Woman dead after house fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A woman is dead after a house fire in Riverside on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to battle the fire in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue around 4:15 p.m., Riverside Fire Chief Mark Miller confirmed with News Center 7.

A woman was killed in the fire, according to Miller. She was located in the front room of the house and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Miller said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office; however, it appears to be accidental.

Mutual aid from Dayton, WPAFB, Fairborn, and Beavercreek responded to the scene.

The fire damage estimate has been determined to be $25,000.00, Miller said.

