Woman dead after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of St Rte 118 and Frahm Pike in Hopewell Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Keith Huey, 74, of Geneva, IN was driving a 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck, heading westbound on Frahm Pike.

Julie Ninde, 57, of Ossian, IN was driving a 2014 Honda CR-V SUV, heading northbound on St Rte 118.

Huey failed to stop for the stop sign on Frahm Pike at St Rte 118 and was hit by the SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Huey was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His passenger, Regina Huey, 59, of Geneva, IN was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Ninde was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

