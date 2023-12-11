Woman dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Butler County

MADISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead and another person is in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Butler County.

Deputies were called to respond to the crash at the intersection of State Route 122 and West Alexandria Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. Friday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved a 2012 Dodge Durango with a single female occupant and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle with two occupants.

>> Security increased following threat sent local schools, across Ohio

All three people were transported to the hospital.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old woman from Trenton, was pronounced deceased upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the motorcycle was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

©2023 Cox Media Group