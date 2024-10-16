Woman in custody after being accused of hitting man with vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is in custody after being accused of hitting a man with a vehicle in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded at 3:14 a.m. to the 2100 block of Needmore Road on initial reports of a pedestrian crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim lying in the road in front of a vehicle on Foster Avenue near Titus Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed a woman and man were involved in an argument. During the incident, the woman hit the man with a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 checked jail records and found that Tene Lashon Woods was arrested on Foster Avenue at 4:18 a.m. and booked on felonious assault charges.

We are working to confirm if this was connected to the incident and will update this story.

