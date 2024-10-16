Woman in custody after being accused of hitting man with vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is in custody after being accused of hitting a man with a vehicle in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies responded at 3:14 a.m. to the 2100 block of Needmore Road on initial reports of a pedestrian crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It was chaos;’ Deadly home explosion captured on neighbor’s security camera
- Man accused of abducting Ohio infant taken into custody
- Navy aircraft crashes during ‘routine training flight’; Crew status unknown
When deputies arrived, they found a victim lying in the road in front of a vehicle on Foster Avenue near Titus Avenue.
A preliminary investigation revealed a woman and man were involved in an argument. During the incident, the woman hit the man with a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Medics transported the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.
News Center 7 checked jail records and found that Tene Lashon Woods was arrested on Foster Avenue at 4:18 a.m. and booked on felonious assault charges.
We are working to confirm if this was connected to the incident and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]