Woman convicted of driving over 100mph, causing crash that killed 2

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local woman was found guilty of causing a crash that killed two people in May 2023.

Mary Huelsman, 59, of Bellbrook was found guilty of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular homicide, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on May 20, 2023, Hueslman was driving on SR-48 in Clearcreek Township at 107 mph when she ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of a car.

The crash killed 20-year-old Michael Barch and his passenger, 19-year-old Karys Seipel.

Huelsman faces the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison at her sentencing, which is scheduled for April 4.

