Woman charged in connection to officer hit by truck during Dayton traffic stop punished

DAYTON — A woman charged in connection to a police officer being hit by a stolen truck back in April has learned her punishment.

Diamond Grody, 29, was granted the intervention in lieu of a conviction by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Montgomery on June 27, according to court documents.

Grody will avoid jail time and has been ordered to undergo a period of rehabilitation from one to five years.

She has also been ordered not to have contact with her co-defendant Daniel Payton, court documents said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded around 9:50 p.m. on April 24 to a traffic stop in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Catalpa Drive for a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen.

When officers stopped it, Diamond Grody allegedly got out and ran away, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Daniel Payton then got into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting a Dayton police officer in the process, police said.

Police, along with neighboring agencies, chased the truck that took off on I-70 westbound into Indiana where Payton was taken into custody.

Officers located Grody, who was later taken into custody as well.

News Center 7 also reported back in May that Payton was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Grody was originally charged with one count of obstructing official business.

