2 formally charged in connection to officer hit by truck during traffic stop

DAYTON — Two people have been formally charged in connection to a police officer being hit by a stolen truck in Dayton last month.

Daniel Payton was indicted on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Diamond Grody was indicted on obstruction of official business.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded around 9:50 p.m. on April 24 to a traffic stop in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Catalpa Drive for a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 facing charges in connection to officer hit by truck during traffic stop in Dayton

When officers stopped it, Diamond Grody allegedly got out and ran away, according to Dayton Police Department.

Daniel Payton then got into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting a Dayton police officer in the process, police said.

Police, along with neighboring agencies, chased the truck that took off on I-70 westbound into Indiana where Payton was taken into custody.

Grody was later located by officers and taken into custody as well.

Payton is in custody and is set to be arraigned on May 7.

Grody is not in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 19.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group