Man learns sentence after hitting officer with traffic during traffic stop

DAYTON — A driver has learned his prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in connection to an officer hit by a stolen truck in Dayton last month.

Daniel Payton, 46, pleaded guilty last week in Montgomery County Pleas Court to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

Judge Mary Montgomery County sentenced him to three years in prison.

As part of Payton’s plea agreement, one count of obstructing official business was dismissed, court documents stated.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded around 9:50 p.m. on April 24 to a traffic stop in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Catalpa Drive for a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen.

When officers stopped it, Diamond Grody allegedly got out and ran away, according to Dayton Police Department.

Daniel Payton then got into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting a Dayton police officer in the process, police said.

Police, along with neighboring agencies, chased the truck that took off on I-70 westbound into Indiana where Payton was taken into custody.

Officers located Grody, who was later taken into custody as well.

Grody has been charged with obstructing official business, court documents said.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.

