Woman arrested, multiple deputies injured after chase starts in Indiana ends in Ohio

HAMILTON — An Indiana woman is in custody after a chase ended in a crash in Hamilton.

Investigators said a 37-year-old Mary Murray took off from Union County Sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle.

She entered Ohio and drove south into Hamilton at speeds over 80 miles per hour.

That’s when Butler County Sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks.

Murray struck a Butler County cruiser and two other vehicles.

Multiple deputies were injured as a result of the chase, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

She faces charges in Ohio and in Indiana including felonious assault.

