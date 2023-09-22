Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County Friday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to I-70 Westbound near Snider Road for reports of a crash with injury, according to OSP dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved a motorcyclist and a camper vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Health in Enon, according to OSP.

Information about their condition was not available.

We will continue following this story and update as new details become available.





