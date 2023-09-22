House damaged after catching fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters were called to respond to a house fire in Springfield.

Springfield Police dispatch confirmed firefighters, police and medics have been dispatched to a fire in the 400 block of West Pleasant Street. The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to initial reports.

PHOTOS: Injuries reported after house fire in Springfield

Firefighters on scene confirmed there were five people inside of the house when the fire started and they all made it out. Some occupants of the home were treated for “minor burns” but did not have to be taken to the hospital.

