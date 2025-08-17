Woman arrested on felony charges after month-long burglary investigation

RICHMOND, Indiana — An area woman was arrested on felony charges after a month-long burglary investigation in Richmond, Indiana.

On August 12, Richmond Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Kristi Wampler in the 200 block of North 13th Street, according to a social media post from the department.

Wampler was wanted on an active warrant for a fourth-degree Felony burglary charge and a fifth-degree felony theft charge.

The arrest is the result of a month-long investigation of a burglary that was reported on July 8 in the 300 block of South 16th Street, according to the post.

RPD Detective Tom Legear “put in the work” following leads, gathering evidence, and securing a warrant for Wampler’s arrest.

“Good police work means we don’t stop when the call is over. We keep working until the person responsible is found and brought to justice,” RPD Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

