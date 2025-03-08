1 hurt, 1 arrested after shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after a shots fired incident in Dayton Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police Department Sergeant Roberta Bailey.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Burleigh Avenue on a weapons complaint after 9:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found the people involved in the incident.

A 32-year-old man was treated on scene for minor injuries and the woman was arrested.

It is not clear how the man was injured.

Bailey said someone fired a gun during an argument, but no one was struck.

Detectives with the Family Justice Center are investigating this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group