1 hurt, 1 arrested after shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after a shots fired incident in Dayton Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police Department Sergeant Roberta Bailey.
Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Burleigh Avenue on a weapons complaint after 9:20 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the people involved in the incident.
A 32-year-old man was treated on scene for minor injuries and the woman was arrested.
It is not clear how the man was injured.
Bailey said someone fired a gun during an argument, but no one was struck.
Detectives with the Family Justice Center are investigating this incident.
Additional information was not immediately available.
