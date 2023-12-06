Woman arrested after dead dog, ‘severely emaciated’ horse found on Butler County property

BUTLER COUNTY — A 31-year-old woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a deceased dog and an emaciated horse were found on her property, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dog Warden Division arrested Katie Still, of Hanover Township, with one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a felony fifth-degree, and cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second-degree.

Deputy dog wardens conducted an animal welfare check in the 6000 block of Oxford Milford Road where they found a deceased dog in a crate and a “severely emaciated” horse, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy fog wardens took possession of those animals as well as a pig that was at the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three additional dogs were removed from Still’s home due to their condition.

Still was taken into custody and transported to Butler County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

“Cruelty to animals isn’t tolerated in this county. If you fail to care for your animals, either find someone who will, or we will find a new home for you in jail,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

