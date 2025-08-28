Woman accused of stealing ambulance near area jail arrested after police chase

RICHMOND — A woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing an ambulance in Richmond overnight.

The Richmond Fire Department was dispatched near the Wayne County Jail after staff were approached by a woman asking to be taken to the hospital, Richmond Police wrote on social media.

When medics arrived at the scene, they requested assistance from law enforcement.

As officers arrived at the scene, police said the woman, identified as 43-year-old Amanda Kirkendall, jumped into the ambulance and drove off.

Police chased the ambulance until the pursuit ended at the hospital.

Kirkendall was arrested on resisting law enforcement, theft, and unauthorized control of a motor vehicle.

“In short: she started at the jail, drove herself to the hospital, and ended right back at the jail. Not exactly the round trip she was hoping for,” police wrote.

