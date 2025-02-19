Woman accused of stabbing someone during fight arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — A 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing someone during a fight is behind bars, according to a spokesperson from the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1100 block of NW 6th Street just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police medics found a male with a stab wound on his back from an “altercation.”

Medics took the victim to Reid Health. He is currently in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

Police identified the suspect as Allison Junkin, 26, of Richmond. She left the scene in a car before officers arrived.

The spokesperson said police found Junkin and pulled her over without incident.

Junkin was arrested on a battery with a deadly weapon charge.

She is currently booked in the Wayne County Jail.

This stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247.

