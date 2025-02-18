‘I’m lost;' Man, woman react to losing homes in Dayton apartment collapse

DAYTON — Several people are without a home after a Dayton apartment exploded Tuesday morning.

Dayton firefighters responded at around 2:19 a.m. to the first block of Parnell Avenue to initial reports of a structure fire.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to two people who live in the building. They said they woke up this morning to part of their apartment building exploding.

“I was trying to go back to sleep,” Phillip Kraft said. “Before I knew it, I had my ceiling fall on my forehead.”

Dayton Fire District Chief Matt McClain said firefighters saw no visible signs of fire but some sort of building collapse.

