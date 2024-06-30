Woman accused of shooting man in neck in Riverside formally charged

RIVERSIDE — A woman accused of shooting a man in the neck in Riverside has been formally charged.

Nicole Hill, 37, was indicted Friday on felonious assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

She is alleged to have shot a 48-year-old man in the neck after an argument in the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike in Riverside around 4:28 a.m. on June 19.

Hill and the victim are known to each other, the prosecutor’s office said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Riverside police say several people lived at the house as tenants, and the shooting was between a man and a woman who live in separate rooms in the house.

“This girl just shot my friend. Oh, my god,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Police said the man was shot in the neck and they found him outside of the home.

“When we got here, a male was laying just in front of the mailbox,” Riverside Police Major Angela Jackson told News Center 7. “Our officers actually threw him in a cruiser and met the medics.”

Jackson said the man was transported in stable condition to the hospital.

The woman accused of shooting the man was found inside the house and the gun used wasn’t hers.

“The guy that owns the home, it was his weapon, and he has a holster on right now, so it was missing, so relocated it,” Jackson said.

Police said the two had a history of not getting along, and they do not know what led to the shooting.

Online jail records indicate that Hill remains in Montgomery County Jail.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

