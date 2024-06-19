UPDATE: Busy street closed due to police investigation in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A busy street is closed due to a police investigation in Riverside.

Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 4:28 a.m. to the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike on initial reports of a shooting.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and providing LIVE updates on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

He says Dayton Police officers have closed Old Troy Pike about a half away from the investigation.

News Center 7 has reached out to Riverside Police for more information about what happened.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

