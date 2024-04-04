Woman accused of shooting her husband charged with murder

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman has been charged with murder after deputies found a man dead inside her home.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Reilly Township home on Tuesday for a welfare check when they found a man unresponsive, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Pamela Harville, 65, was taken into custody before being charged with murder.

She is accused of shooting her husband several times with a firearm and striking him in the body and head which caused his death, court records said.

Harville was arraigned by video Wednesday morning and is currently in the Butler County Jail with bond set at $100,000, according to court records.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Harville’s next court appearance in Butler County is scheduled for this afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

