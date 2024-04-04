Man who alleges he was ‘attacked’ before deadly shooting indicted

CLARK COUNTY — A man who has been charged with murder following a fight that turned into a shooting has been indicted.

Glen” Semaj” Sexton was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault on April 2, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Sexton pleaded not guilty to murder on March 28.

>>RELATED: Man who alleges he was ‘attacked’ before deadly shooting enters plea

On Sunday, March 24, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Slayton Street in Park Layne.

Joseph Edwards of New Carlisle died in the shooting and deputies spent hours working to learn what happened.

The Clark County Communications Center received several 911 calls, including one from a man who identified himself as Sexton and claimed he shot Edwards in self-defense.

>>RELATED: ‘I heard the two gunshots;’ Neighbors witness fight turn into deadly Clark Co. shooting

“I was just attacked and, uh, I shot somebody,” the caller said. “He ran up on me, I was trying to back up and he just started punching me and I fell against my car, and he kept hitting me.”

When deputies arrived, they found Edwards suffering from one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: At least one hospitalized after shooting in Clark County

Sexton told deputies he and Edwards got into a “heated confrontation.”

Deputies said as the argument was going on, Sexton got a gun from the car.

That’s when they believe Edwards hit him in the face, and Sexton responded by opening fire.

Sexton is currently in custody of the Clark County Jail. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Information on Sexton’s next court appearance is not immediately available.

Glen James Sexton, 24 Glen James Sexton, 24, of New Carlisle has been charged with one count of murder. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

©2024 Cox Media Group