Man who alleges he was ‘attacked’ before deadly shooting enters plea

CLARK COUNTY — A man charged with murder after a fight allegedly turned deadly has entered his plea.

Glen” Semaj” Sexton pleaded not guilty to murder, according to Clark County Municipal Court records.

On March 24, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Slayton Street in Park Layne.

Deputies spent hours working to learn what led up to the shooting that killed Joseph Edwards of New Carlisle.

Clark County Communications received multiple 911 calls that night from neighbors on Slayton Street.

“Someone just shot a gun. Yeah, someone got shot, someone was shot,” one 911 caller said.

As dispatchers were sending deputies to the scene, they received a call from a man, identified as Sexton, who claimed he shot Edwards in self-defense.

“I was just attacked and, uh, I shot somebody,” the caller said. “He ran up on me, I was trying to back up and he just started punching me and I fell against my car, and he kept hitting me.”

When deputies arrived at the Slayton address, they found Edwards on the ground suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and died an hour later.

Sexton told deputies he was at the residence to give Edwards a ride, but they had a “heated confrontation.”

Deputies said as the argument was going on, Sexton got a gun from the car.

That’s when they believe Edwards hit him in the face, and Sexton responded by opening fire.

Sexton is currently in custody of the Clark County Jail. His bond has been set at $500,000.

