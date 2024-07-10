Woman accused of repeatedly calling 911, lying about being assaulted

DAYTON — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly called 911 and reported fake emergencies.

Tmyah Whiters, 26, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of swatting and making false alarms.

On June 8, Whiters allegedly made three calls to 911.

The first reported that a person had a gun and had assaulted her and would shoot law enforcement.

On the second call, Whiters allegedly said the man would shoot responding officers.

In a third call, she said that the man had killed everyone in the house.

None of these claims were true, according to court documents.

Whiters is not in custody and is set to be arranged on July 23.

We will continue to follow this story.

