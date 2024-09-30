Woman accused of making school threats in Montgomery County formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of making threats against a school district in Montgomery County has been formally charged.

Rayona Hunt, 23, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of making terroristic threats, inducing panic, and obstructing official business.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified Hunt after threats were made on social media toward Harrison Township and Dayton Public Schools.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of making school threats in Montgomery County facing charges

The threats caused the schools to be put on lockdown and multiple deputies were re-assigned to the schools, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hunt is booked into the Montgomery County Jail where she is held on a $250,000 bond.

She is set to be arraigned on Oct. 3.





