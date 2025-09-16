Woman accused of attacking Arby’s employee with a rock

KETTERING — A man and woman are facing charges connected with the reported assault of an employee inside a local Arby’s.

On September 11, Kettering police officers were on patrol in the area of Forrer Boulevard and Smithville Road when they were flagged down by a woman in front of the Arby’s.

Officers noted she “was screaming and bleeding from the face,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

A witness told police a woman and a man ran into the interior drive-thru area, assaulted the victim, and ran out.

Security camera video from the restaurant shows a woman, identified as 21-year-old Stevi Creech, walking through the front door and going straight for the interior drive-thru area. Court documents noted there was an object in her right hand, while court documents didn’t specify what the object was, police records say it was a rock.

A man, identified as 26-year-old Gerrin Rankin, follows Creech inside a few seconds later.

The alleged assault was not caught on camera, but both Creech and Rankin can be seen leaving the restaurant less than two minutes after entering.

The victim can be seen coming into view of the camera and checking her face.

The witness told police that when he tried to break up the alleged assault, Rankin reached around where his waistband would be on his shorts and told them to ‘back off.’

“(The witness) stated he took that to mean G. Rankin had a weapon, presumably a gun, and backed off without intervening,” court documents state.

The victim told police that the night before the assault, Creech accused her of “stealing a roach - also known as a blunt.”

She then told police that during the assault, Creech hit her and left her feeling “threatened” and “scared.”

Creech has been charged with felonious assault, according to Kettering Municipal Court records. She’s booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Rankin has been charged with a misdemeanor count of menacing. Court documents show he was arrested on September 12, but he does not appear to still be booked in jail.

