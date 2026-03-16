Wind gusts reported over 60 mph; How strong gusts are in your neighborhood?

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong wind gusts moved through the region on Sunday.
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Much of the area was under High Wind Warning for much of Sunday.
They are under a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Monday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High winds this evening, strong storms possible overnight
- Officers tape off part of Dayton neighborhood after reported shooting
- Family of Ohio airman killed during Operation Epic Fury releases statement
Wind gusts of almost 60 mph have already been reported across the region.
The National Weather Service (NWS) released a public information statement on Sunday which broke down the highest wind gusts reported:
AUGLAIZE COUNTY
- New Bremen: 48 mph
- Minster: 47 mph
- Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Museum: 47 mph
- Wapakoneta: 42 mph
BUTLER COUNTY
- West Chester: 44 mph
- Buter County Regional Airport: 44 mph
- Blue Bell: 41 mph
- Middletown Hook Field: 41 mph
CLARK COUNTY:
- Springfield-Beckley Airport: 49 mph
- Enon: 45 mph
- Springfield: 41 mph
CLINTON COUNTY:
- Wilmington Air Park: 53 mph
DARKE COUNTY:
- Versailles Darke County Apt: 52 mph
- Union City: 41 mph
GREENE COUNTY:
- Xenia Greene County Apt: 51 mph
- Xenia: 48 mph
- Wright-Patterson AFB: 48 mph
- Spring Valley: 43 mph
MIAMI COUNTY:
- Phoneton: 45 mph
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
- Dayton International Airport: 61 mph
- Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 53 mph
- Huber Heights: 43 mph
PREBLE COUNTY:
- Eaton: 46 mph
SHELBY COUNTY:
- Fort Loramie: 47 mph
WARREN COUNTY:
- Warren County Airport: 51 mph
- Lebanon: 47 mph
- Springboro: 44 mph
- Ridgeville: 41 mph
We will continue to follow this story.
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