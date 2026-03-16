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Wind gusts reported over 60 mph; How strong gusts are in your neighborhood?

By WHIO Staff
Wind damage from across region Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (via Burst)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong wind gusts moved through the region on Sunday.

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Much of the area was under High Wind Warning for much of Sunday.

They are under a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wind gusts of almost 60 mph have already been reported across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) released a public information statement on Sunday which broke down the highest wind gusts reported:

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

  • New Bremen: 48 mph
  • Minster: 47 mph
  • Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Museum: 47 mph
  • Wapakoneta: 42 mph

BUTLER COUNTY

  • West Chester: 44 mph
  • Buter County Regional Airport: 44 mph
  • Blue Bell: 41 mph
  • Middletown Hook Field: 41 mph

CLARK COUNTY:

  • Springfield-Beckley Airport: 49 mph
  • Enon: 45 mph
  • Springfield: 41 mph

CLINTON COUNTY:

  • Wilmington Air Park: 53 mph

DARKE COUNTY:

  • Versailles Darke County Apt: 52 mph
  • Union City: 41 mph

GREENE COUNTY:

  • Xenia Greene County Apt: 51 mph
  • Xenia: 48 mph
  • Wright-Patterson AFB: 48 mph
  • Spring Valley: 43 mph

MIAMI COUNTY:

  • Phoneton: 45 mph

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

  • Dayton International Airport: 61 mph
  • Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 53 mph
  • Huber Heights: 43 mph

PREBLE COUNTY:

  • Eaton: 46 mph

SHELBY COUNTY:

  • Fort Loramie: 47 mph

WARREN COUNTY:

  • Warren County Airport: 51 mph
  • Lebanon: 47 mph
  • Springboro: 44 mph
  • Ridgeville: 41 mph

We will continue to follow this story.

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