Family of Ohio airman killed during Operation Epic Fury releases statement

WILMINGTON — The family of an Ohio airman who was killed during Operation Epic Fury has released a statement.

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Captain Curtis Angst, a 2014 Wilmington High School Graduate, was among three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury.

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Mindy McCarty-Stewart, superintendent of Kettering City Schools, made a statement on behalf of the Angst family.

She is the mother of Mary Agnst, Captain Agnst’s wife.

“Captain Curtis J. Angst was among those who tragically lost their lives in the recent aircraft accident over Western Iraq, while serving as a KC-135 pilot in support of Epic Fury. He was doing what he loved most—flying and serving alongside the men and women he cared so deeply about.

“Curtis lived a life defined by service, generosity, and a genuine love for people. He was dedicated to serving his country. He deeply valued the people he had the privilege to serve alongside.

“Those who knew Curtis remember his steady kindness and the joy he carried with him everywhere he went. He was always ready to help someone else before himself. His constant smile and instantly recognizable laugh made people feel welcome, valued, and part of something bigger.

“He was deeply devoted to his wife, Mary, his family, and his friends. Beyond his commitment to his country, Curtis had a profound passion for traveling, exploring the outdoors, and music.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of his fellow crew, and we share in their sorrow.

“During this tremendous loss, we continue to ask that the public and the media respect the families’ time to grieve.”

The Wilmington City School District shared on Facebook that Angst was a 2014 graduate and the son of a district employee.

Cap. Angst and two other members of the Ohio Air National Guard were among six killed in a refueling aircraft crash in Iraq.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds statewide.

Flags will be lowered in honor of the life and service of three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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