High Wind Warning issued for entire region

MIAMI VALLEY — A High Wind Warning was issued for the entire Miami Valley.

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This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio and Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Wind Alerts (Nick Dunn/Staff)

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The High Wind Warning will last until 8 a.m. Monday.

Randolph County, Indiana, is under a High Wind Warning until 8 p.m. today, then will transition to a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. Monday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn forecasted gusts of 45-55 miles per hour into tonight, with a chance for severe storms with damaging wind gusts approaching late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

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