Governor orders flags half-staff in honor of Ohio Airmen killed during Operation Epic Fury

OHIO — Flags are flying half-staff in honor of three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury.

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On Saturday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds statewide.

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Flags will be lowered in honor of the life and service of three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury.

The three airmen were among six killed in a refueling aircraft crash in Iraq, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

As previously reported, the KC-135 went down in western Iraq on Thursday in friendly airspace while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The airplane did not crash due to hostile or friendly fire. A second plane was damaged but landed safely.

Our media partner, WBNS-10 TV, identified one of the crew members as Tyler Simmons, of Columbus.

He was an airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identities of the two other Ohioans killed in the crash.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of their funerals.

The order will be updated upon the official confirmation of the identities of the airmen by the U.S. Department of War, the Governor’s office said.

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