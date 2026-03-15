Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.

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They were dispatched at around 7:05 p.m. to the 1500 block of Warner Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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