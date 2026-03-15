LIVE UPDATES: First set of teams for 2026 First Four announced

DAYTON — -UPDATE @ 6:14 P.M.-

The first two teams of the 2026 First Four have been announced.

Texas and NC State will play in Dayton.

The winner will face the No. 6 seed, BYU, on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

We will continue to update this story.

-UPDATE @ 6:03 P.M. -

Ohio State is the No. 8 seed in the East region. They will play the No. 9 seed TCU in Greenville, Texas on Thursday.

The winner will play against No. 1 Duke/No. 16 Siena.

We will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will start this week in Dayton.

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The First Four games will take place on March 17-18.

Wright State will also know where they will play their first NCAA Tournament game.

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We will continue to update this story.

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