LIVE UPDATES: First set of teams for 2026 First Four announced

DAYTON — -UPDATE @ 6:14 P.M.-
The first two teams of the 2026 First Four have been announced.
Texas and NC State will play in Dayton.
The winner will face the No. 6 seed, BYU, on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.
We will continue to update this story.
-UPDATE @ 6:03 P.M. -
Ohio State is the No. 8 seed in the East region. They will play the No. 9 seed TCU in Greenville, Texas on Thursday.
The winner will play against No. 1 Duke/No. 16 Siena.
We will continue to update this story.
-INITIAL STORY-
The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will start this week in Dayton.
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The First Four games will take place on March 17-18.
Wright State will also know where they will play their first NCAA Tournament game.
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We will continue to update this story.
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