Strong winds knock down trees, cause outages across region

DAYTON — For the second time in three days, parts of the region are dealing with outages after strong winds move through the region.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson shows you damage in one local neighborhood LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO app.

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Power went off just after 3 p.m. on Delaware Avenue in Dayton after a tree fell.

Multiple cars were passing by shortly before the tree came down.

Rosie Smith has lived in that neighborhood for 39 years. She suspected that the tree was dead on the inside.

Smith is concerned about other trees in the neighborhood and her own yard.

“It’s at least 100 years old, and it’s the second one she had, another one that fell a few years back,” she said.

“Does it ever worry you?” asked Patterson.

“Oh, yeah,” she answered.

“Have you ever, maybe even got it estimated about possible removal?” he asked.

“Thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars.”

Dayton Police said they contacted the city to see when it could be removed.

There is no estimated timeline as to when power will be restored.

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