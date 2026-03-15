TRAFFIC ALERT: Contraflow lane blocked in I-75 construction zone

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The contraflow is blocked in the Interstate 75 construction zone in Montgomery County. ODOT cameras are showing delays on I-75 past Wagner Ford Road.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

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