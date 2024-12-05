Wind gusts of 60 mph reported; how strong gusts are in your neighborhood

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley dealt with strong wind gusts Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wind gusts as much as 60 mph have been reported across the Miami Valley.

TRENDING STORIES:

The strong winds blew over trees and knocked power across the area.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the strong winds blew over the Christmas tree in the City of Troy.

An iWitness7 viewer sent photos of a tree down in Piqua.

The National Weather Service and trained observers have reported these gusts:

BUTLER COUNTY:

Oxford Miami Airport- 47 mph

CLARK COUNTY:

Springfield-Beckley Airport- 47 mph

CLINTON COUNTY:

NWS Wilmington- 46 mph

Wilmington Air Park- 55 mph

DARKE COUNTY:

Versailles Darke County Airport- 51 mph

GREENE COUNTY:

Greene County Airport- 52 mph

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Dayton International Airport- 60 mph

Dayton Wright Bros Airport- 49 mph

WARREN COUNTY:

Warren County Airport- 51 mph

WAYNE COUNTY (IN):

Richmond Municipal Airport- 49 mph

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



