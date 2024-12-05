Wind gusts of 60 mph reported; how strong gusts are in your neighborhood

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley dealt with strong wind gusts Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Wind gusts as much as 60 mph have been reported across the Miami Valley.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 6500 without power as strong winds move through area
- Christmas tree blown over by strong winds in Troy
- Rain turns into snow, temperatures drop causing ‘dangerous’ driving conditions
The strong winds blew over trees and knocked power across the area.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the strong winds blew over the Christmas tree in the City of Troy.
An iWitness7 viewer sent photos of a tree down in Piqua.
The National Weather Service and trained observers have reported these gusts:
BUTLER COUNTY:
- Oxford Miami Airport- 47 mph
CLARK COUNTY:
- Springfield-Beckley Airport- 47 mph
CLINTON COUNTY:
- NWS Wilmington- 46 mph
- Wilmington Air Park- 55 mph
DARKE COUNTY:
- Versailles Darke County Airport- 51 mph
GREENE COUNTY:
- Greene County Airport- 52 mph
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
- Dayton International Airport- 60 mph
- Dayton Wright Bros Airport- 49 mph
WARREN COUNTY:
- Warren County Airport- 51 mph
WAYNE COUNTY (IN):
- Richmond Municipal Airport- 49 mph
News Center 7 will continue updating this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]