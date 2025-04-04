Flood Watch in effect for region; Heavy downpours, storms Saturday

DAYTON — A Flood Watch is in effect for the region until 8 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Mississinewa River in Randolph County, the Great Miami near Middletown, and the Little Miami River in Greene and Warren counties.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists and weather specialists are tracking this system. They will have the latest TRACK and TIMING live on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

There looks to be two distinct rounds of rain through Friday night — one this evening and another during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Flood Watch

With both rounds, heavy rainfall and flooding appear to be the main concerns.

All of the Miami Valley is included in the 1/5 risk for severe thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms appear likely on Saturday.

In the warmer airmass across the southwestern portions of the viewing area, an isolated storm may also become strong to severe.

We will continue to update this story.

