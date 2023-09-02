Wild flamingos spotted at Caesar Creek State Park

WAYNESVILLE — Wild flamingos have been spotted at Caesar Creek State Park.

An iWitness7 shared photos of the flamingos with News Center 7 Friday evening. The Indian Lake Chamber office also shared photos on social media.

“Wild Flamingo’s in Ohio! Currently, several flamingos have been spotted on Caesar’s Creek. The Pink Flamingos sure would make a nice [addition] to our Indian Lakes Ring of Fire don’t you think?” the social media post stated.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources doesn’t list the flamingo as a waterbird in Ohio.

