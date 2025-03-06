Why your car insurance rates are rising

MIAMI VALLEY — Are your car insurance rates going up?

If so, you’re not alone, and it’s not your fault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We examine why you are being held responsible and how you can save money this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio drivers pay more than $130 per month on average, according to Bankrate.com.

Kenton Brine, President of the NW Insurance Council, looked at what your car insurance premium is really paying for.

Bad drivers were at the top of the list.

“When you pay for insurance, you’re not paying for what might have happened to you. You’re paying for what is already happening out there in the world,” he said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group