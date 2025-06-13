‘Why not sell it;’ Annual citywide garage sale underway in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A lot of people have cleared out their closets to make some money this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Trotwood is holding its annual city garage sale.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dozens of homes will participate throughout the weekend.

People are selling everything from clothes to furniture.

“We’re not going to wear this, so why not sell it?” William Spence told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins.

Neighbors told her that they are seeing a profit but are not inflating prices.

“We’re not doing that. That’s one benefit of a yard sale,” said Spence. “Because people are looking for bargains, and they can get that here. Rather than go to Walmart.”

Visit this website to learn what items are for sale and where to purchase them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group