Whooping cough cases confirmed at local school; Montgomery County approaching 100 cases for the year

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Miami Valley High School is dealing with whooping cough.

Ohio led the country in whooping cough cases last year, with more than 600. Public health officials shared that 185 of those cases were in Montgomery County and that they’ve seen 81 through July 2024.

Now, the county has two more cases and they’re at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

