‘Where are you?’ Body cam video shows police rescue man after truck crashes into Dayton home

DAYTON — New body cam footage shows the moments officers rescue a man who was trapped after a truck crashed into a Dayton home Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 1:50 a.m. to the 4800 block of Sylvan Drive after a truck lost control and crashed into a house, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

>> RELATED: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into, damages Dayton house

“This morning Officers Poteet, Bryant, and Pena were nearby when they heard a loud crashing sound,” the police department said in a social media post. “Crews immediately went towards the noise and located a truck that crashed into a home.”

Despite the strong odor of natural gas coming from inside the house, the officers rushed inside.

>> Coroner IDs two suspects shot by troopers at hostage incident near Dayton airport

Body camera footage shows officers stepping through debris from the crash and repeatedly asking ‘Where are you?” as they search for the man.

The man was eventually found trapped under the bed of the truck, the video revealed.

Officers were able to quickly get him safely out of the home and stayed with him providing passionate care and conversation.

Toward the end of the incident, the police department said the man told officers “I love you guys.” He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck did not stay on scene after the crash, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Vehicles crashes into Dayton House





©2023 Cox Media Group