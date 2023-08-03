Vehicle crashes into Dayton house; Officers, medics on scene investigating

DAYTON — A house is damaged after a vehicle crashed into it early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around 1:52 a.m. to the 4800 block of Sylvan Drive on initial reports of a crash into a house, Montgomery Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

A vehicle reportedly crashed into the living room, according to initial scanner traffic.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

